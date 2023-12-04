The former editor of the Cape Argus, Independent Media executive and media manager for the 2010 World Cup, Jermaine Craig, has died suddenly after collapsing at the gym on Monday. In a statement released by family spokesperson Jovial Rantao, he said Craig collapsed at the gym before he was rushed to the Mediclinic Sandton, where efforts to revive him failed.

“Information regarding the funeral and other arrangements will follow in due course. We ask that you keep Michelle, Matthew, Christian, Jermaine’s mom, and the rest of the family in your prayers. “The family requests privacy and deeply appreciates your messages of support during this difficult time,” said Rantao. Craig was a seasoned journalist and media and communications professional, having begun his career as a general news reporter at the Cape Argus in 1995.

He would later move to The Star, where he became a sports journalist in 1999 and won the football writer of the year award the following year, in 2000. During his time on the sports desk, Craig covered the Summer Olympic Games in Sydney and Athens and the 2006 World Cup in Germany. He would later become the news editor of The Star, night editor and executive editor.

As South Africa prepared to host the 2010 World Cup, Craig joined the Local Organising Committee as its communications and media manager, and following the successful staging of the World Cup, he moved to South African Tourism as its global communications manager. In 2013, he returned to Cape Town and the Independent Media Group when he took up the role of Cape Argus editor, replacing former editor Gasant Abarder at the time. He then served served as the executive for brand marketing at Independent Media after his tenure as editor of the Cape Argus.

Abarder has fond memories of his dear friend, having known him since their days at Salt River High School, where Craig was two years his senior. “Jermaine was two years ahead of me at Salt River High School, and I remember playing football with him - I used to call him Carlton Palmer, a footballer of the 90s, who had this large frame and loping run, and he reminded me of this player,” Abarder recalled fondly. “We both decided to pursue journalism; Jermaine pursued a career in Gauteng, I was in Cape Town, and our paths would often cross. He was a highly respected sports journalist, he won numerous awards, especially for his football writing.

“So it came as no surprise in 2010 when Jermaine became the spokesperson for the local organising committee for the FIFA World Cup. Our paths would later cross at Independent Media, Jermaine was editor of the Cape Argus. “He was a very brave editor - he launched the format that the Cape Argus is currently in (Berliner), and he tackled issues that people spoke about privately at the dinner table but weren't brave enough to talk about in public. And he put it on the pages of newspapers. “And that encouraged me - again, Jermaine was my mentor in that space - to do some groundbreaking work at the Cape Argus when I succeeded him (as editor). Jermaine was a dear friend; when I visited Joburg, he would lend me his car for a whole week, no questions asked.

“He was respected widely. More recently, he was a great asset to Kaizer Chiefs where he assisted with their marketing. So the football fraternity will miss Jermaine, the journalism fraternity will miss Jermaine, but most of all his friends and his family and anyone who knew him, knew him as this gentle giant; humble guy, sweet and sincere, since high school, and he's never changed,” Abarder said. “Jermaine Craig had a firm value system, he stood strong, he fought for justice and he lived a good life. It's just sad at the age of 47 we lose somebody of his stature like this.” In 2018 Craig founded his own media firm, Craig Communications.

When #JermaineCraig asked how you are doing he asked that from a place of compassion and truly caring, you felt comfort, safety and warmth in his presence. Jermaine, the world is an even emptier place without you. May we all strive to be like your example. — adrianlouw (@adrianlouw) December 4, 2023 Rest easy, Jermaine Craig 🕊️💔 pic.twitter.com/3UaBLjKrG7 — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) December 4, 2023 Saddened by the news of the sudden death of Jermaine Craig (47). Jermaine was with SA Tourism and Independent Media for many years. Our prayers are with his wife @MichelleL_Craig and family. Jermaine was an amazing person and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/LQpeP1T97Z — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 4, 2023

