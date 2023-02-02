JMPD cop helps bring baby Blessing into the world on the first day in her new position

Durban - While everyone was rushing to work and school this morning, a policewoman had her hands full delivering a baby on the side of the road. According to Xolani Fihla spokesperson for Joburg Metropolitan Police Department, Sergeant Connie Nkuna was conducting crime-prevention patrols when they were informed by a member of the public that a woman was in labour at the corner of Milner and Beyers Naude Drive in Northcliff.

“Sergeant Nkuna and the officers stopped to evaluate the situation. She requested the officers to go to the Roosevelt Fire Station to get assistance from paramedics. “The woman went into full labour while she awaited assistance and the baby had to be delivered with the help of Sergeant Nkuna, a bystander and the mother’s sister.” Fihla said the woman gave birth to a bouncing baby girl, and shortly after her delivery, the paramedics arrived.

“According to the information provided, the mother had just gotten out of a taxi and was heading to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville. “The ambulance transported the mother and healthy newborn girl to hospital and they were both discharged after observation.” The mother chose the name Blessing for her daughter.

“Sergeant Nkuna was newly promoted in the position and was serving her first day in Region B, Randburg, when this incident occurred. “The JMPD Acting Chief of Police Angie Mokasi commends Sergeant Nkuna for going above and beyond the call of duty by ensuring that she helps the distraught mother as best she can while serving the City of Joburg with the highest pride and dedication.” Social media users were delighted at the news:

Kagiso Kay Sekhwebedu wrote: “This is beautiful indeed. We need more colleagues like her. People employed to serve and protect.” Fikile Mngomezulu: “Thank you to the officer for going beyond the call of duty and congratulations to the mother.” Kabelo Tjie: “Awesome! We love hearing good stories about our public office-bearers. Hugs and lots of love officer.”