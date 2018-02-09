Johannesburg - The trial against three Johannesburg Metro Police officers (JMPD) who allegedly shot and killed journalist Godknows Nare will take place in August.

The three officers, Nhlanhla Vilakazi, 29, Lincon Moloyi, 35, and Thozamile Mhlanga,37, are accused of staging a crime scene after they shot and killed Nare in Florida in 2017. This was apparently discovered after an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigation.

During pretrial proceedings at the South Gauteng High Court on Friday, State prosecutor Jacob Serepo told the court that the State was ready for trial for around 10 days from 20 August.

Judge Monama told defence advocate Hlakudi Mpe that he did not want a case of the legal representatives withdrawing from the trial due to finances outstanding.

"I want that to be absolutely understood," Judge Ramarumo Monama said.

Mpe assured Monama that all was in order.

Nare had done work with news channel eNCA, investigative programme Special Assignment, as well as the BBC.

The matter was adjourned to August 20 for trial.



African News Agency/ANA