JMPD goes to court in bid to remove 'Justice for Pastor Mukhuba’ billboards

Pretoria – The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Friday indicated that it will be approaching the court to remove a message advertised on billboards along the M1, M2 and N17 that say there has been no justice yet for alleged JMPD police brutality. The billboard is from Pastor Mpfariseni Mukhuba’s church.

According to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, JMPD attended continuous complaints regarding loud noise at Unity Fellowship Church in Midway Soweto since 2014. In 2015, JMPD resorted to confiscating chairs from the church due to the consistent complaints of loud noise, the court also ruled in favour of the actions by JMPD. Minnaar explained that in 2016, the church approached Parliament for support, and in 2017 an oversight committee from Parliament was sent to inspect the church.

“The oversight committee together with JMPD officers was again prevented from entering the church building.” He said in 2021, when officers responded to another complaint of noise, officers found over two thousand people in confined space. “JMPD arrested senior members of this church including the pastor for contravention of Covid-19 regulation, officers also confiscated a sound system of the church.’’