Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Wednesday launched the Buya Mthetho Hotline pilot project to promote the department’s proactive public safety efforts across the City of Johannesburg.



In a statement, Johannesburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba, said the project will make reporting of reckless and negligent driving behaviour as well as by-law infringements across the city easy to report.





“This hotline now allows residents to report reckless and inconsiderate road behaviour along with other by-law infringements. They will be able to upload the footage onto the WhatsApp-based hotline whereafter JMPD will follow up and take the necessary actions,” Mashaba said.





“The launch of this pilot project is aimed at creating a safer city that is enhanced for all, especially since reckless driving and driving under the influence has been at the top of the monthly transgressions.”





According to the City, on a daily basis, JMPD receives complaints of bad driving and blatant disregard of traffic laws and rules.





The City also receives complaints on noise and other by-law infringements. The frustration extends to social media where residents express their anger and frustration.





“Often and unfortunately, these incidences are not reported to the correct authorities. We encourage our residents to use the Buya Mthetho Hotline and report those that are endangering the safety of others,” Mashaba added.





The City advised residents to take a clear photo or a video of the subject of complaint with a registration number of the vehicle and other relevant information and upload to the hotline with a short description including date, time and location of the incident, and contact details of the complainant which will be kept anonymous.





“The photo or video must have been taken by the complainant themselves, and not forward photos or clips taken by a third party or downloaded from other sources. The complainant must also be able and willing to testify against the offender if required in terms of the legal process," said Mashaba.





“Once the complaint is received, JMPD will analyse the evidence and deal with it accordingly, including submission of the complaint to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution.”



