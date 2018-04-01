JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said on Monday that as many as 200 drunken drivers were arrested and eight night clubs raided over the the Easter long weekend.

"Six of these clubs were given fines which ranged between R500 and R1,500 for not complying with emergency safety by-laws," said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

"A bag containing dagga [marijuanna] and nyaope was confiscated and a twenty year old male was arrested for possession of drugs."

Nyaope, also known as Whoonga, is a uniquely South African street drug that is highly addictive and destructive. It is a fine white powder that is usually combined with marijuana (dagga) and smoked. The fine white powder can be made up from rat poison, heroin, detergent powder or anti-retro-viral drugs.

Minnaar said a specific club in de Villiers Street, in Johannesburg, which previously was closed for non compliance of emergency safety by laws had to be shut down for safety reasons.

"Members of EMS [emergency medical services] and the Liquor Board were part of the operation which started at 8pm and ended at 2am."

He also warned that JMPD would continue to be on the lookout for offenders on the country's roads and more arrests were expected.

African News Agency/ANA