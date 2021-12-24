JMPD officer in hot water for ’unbecoming’ conduct during roadblock

Pretoria – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has denounced the actions of its officer recorded in a video that has gone viral on social media, insisting that a motorist conducts a breathalyser test, while the JMPD officer was not wearing a mask during the interaction. Furthermore, the motorist and the person who identified herself as the wife of the motorist were shocked when the JMPD officer blew into the breathalyser, then insisted that the motorist should also blow.

Haibo @Abramjee this worth digging into. Or maybe our @David_S_Tembe can assist. What was the end result here @JoburgMPD @CityofJoburgZA @TrafficRTMC pic.twitter.com/8uQ1NZB0fT — DashcamGP-ZA (@Dashcampros) December 23, 2021 JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the incident was being probed internally. “An incident seen on social media of a JMPD officer wanting to conduct a breathalyser test on a driver while he himself was not wearing a mask will be investigated internally,” Minnaar said. In the video, the driver and the wife are heard asking the police officer why he blew into the into the passive breathalyser before trying to use the same device to test the driver.

“The officer's behaviour is not professional and his conduct is unbecoming, by him putting his head into the couple's car window without he himself not wearing a mask,” Minnaar said. “His reflective jacket was not tied and he did not behave in a manner which is befitting to the law enforcement profession.” The video which has been shared numerous times on social media has attracted numerous reactions, with some users condemning the actions of the police officer.