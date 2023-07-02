JMPD officer shot dead outside Braamfontein club laid to rest

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer who was shot dead outside a Braamfontein night club has been laid to rest.

JMPD officer Sibusiso Zikalala was shot dead, allegedly by a SA Police Service officer after an argument between the two. According to reports this week, Zikalala was shot dead by a Constable from the Parkview Police Station. JMPD Acting Police Chief Angie Mokasi and Joburg’s member of the mayoral committee for finance, Dada Morero were at the funeral, along with police leadership, to pay their last respects to Zikalala.

At the funeral service of Zikalala, which took place on Sunday in Dobsonville, Soweto, officers paid their respects in song and ululation. Mokasi also declared the funeral a semi military funeral. #JMPD officers celebrating the life of officer Sibusiso Zikalala.#RIPSibusisoZikalala👮🏾‍♂️🕊🕯 pic.twitter.com/E1300en7vk — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) July 2, 2023

In a video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media this week, the deceased could be seen yielding a gun calling on the alleged shooter to get out of his car. Zikalala could be seen in the video attempting to assault the other off duty police officer by removing him from the driver's seat. Seconds later, gunshots go off, allegedly from the car and Zikalala is seen laying on the ground with a bloody chest.

In a report by The Star, the alleged shooter said: "The JMPD wanted to shoot me outside of the vehicle; he kept on saying I should come outside of the car. I tried avoiding him, but he kept on saying, 'Come out, come out.' “I could see that if I drive away, he will shoot me; he just wanted me out. The only option I had was to shoot and make sure I paralysed him. “If I shot him in the hand, he was going to shoot back. I needed to paralyse him. Unfortunately, I am using a lethal weapon; he passed on. But he asked for it; JMPD asked for it," said the SAPS officer.