JMPD officers buy petrol out of pocket for stranded mom in ‘high risk’ Eldorado Park

Pretoria – Management of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) management has commended officers Zakhele Mashego, Zenzele Hlatshwayo and Vhutshilo Rasilingwane “for doing a sterling job” in assisting a woman and her three children who were stranded on the N12 in Eldorado Park. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that on Tuesday evening, while knocking off, the officers came across the woman and her children whose vehicle was stuck on N12.

“Officers were extremely concerned because the area is a high-risk area for hijacking and muggings. Officers stopped to assist the lady and found out that the vehicle was stuck because it had run out of petrol,” said Fihla. “Officers drove to the nearest filling station and bought petrol out of their own pockets because the lady did not have money on her. They managed to get the petrol and pour it into the lady's vehicle.” JMPD officers Zakhele Mashego, Zenzele Hlatshwayo and Vhutshilo Rasilingwane have received praise ‘for doing a sterling job’ in assisting a woman and her three children who were stranded on the N12 in Eldorado Park. Photo: JMPD The JMPD said the rescued woman and her children were “extremely grateful and the officers were glad that they were able to save them from getting robbed, hijacked or bumped by speeding vehicles” using the busy freeway.

Fihla said JMPD officers are coming across stranded motorists daily, and assisting them. The police are also appealing to motorists to check if their vehicles have adequate fuel before starting out on trips. “Officers assist stranded motorists on a daily basis, but it’s important for motorists to check their vehicles’ condition and to also ensure that vehicles are fuelled up before embarking on any journey to avoid this type of situation,” said Fihla.

The JMPD has appealed to motorists to check that their vehicles have sufficient fuel before embarking on trips. File Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA) Archives On Wednesday, fuel prices shot up again. South Africans have been left reeling after the price of 93 Unleaded petrol increased by R2.43 a litre, while 95 Unleaded went up by R2.33. Diesel prices increased by a smaller margin, but it was still a substantial R1.07 increase in the case of 50ppm and R1.10 for 500ppm. IOL