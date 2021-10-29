JMPD officers’ dance with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba could land them in hot water

JMPD spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar, said the officers will face an internal investigation by JMPD Internal Affairs Unit.

Durban ​​-- Johannesburg Metro Police officers could be facing disciplinary action after they were caught on camera dancing with leader of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba.

"In terms of Section 46 of the South African Police Service Act. 1995, no Metropolitan Police officer may publicly display or associate with a political party when in uniform.

Metropolitan Police officers may be members of a political party, but cannot show association to that political party when they are in uniform," he said.

This is what love and mutual respect for leadership looks like! pic.twitter.com/qeUYDh8frI — ActionSA (@Action4SA) October 27, 2021

Minnaar said the JMPD is acting swiftly in dealing with this matter and if there is evidence for such misbehaviour, then the members concerned will have to appear before a disciplinary committee, where a presiding official will hear this case and determine an appropriate sanction for such misconduct.