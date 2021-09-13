JMPD officers nab 97 for breaking curfew regulations on Sunday

Johannesburg - The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) arrested 97 people for breaking curfew on Sunday night. In a tweet on social media, the JMPD said it had arrested the 97 transgressors for allegedly “failing to confine themselves at their places of residence during curfew”. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night during an address to the nation that curfew would be eased from Monday to between 11pm and 4am as part of the Disaster Management Regulations to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

97x members of the public arrested & detained at different Police Stations in the @CityofJoburgZA by #JMPD officers on last night for Failing to confine themselves at their places of residence during curfew.



Compliance is not negotiable!!!

#WeserveJoburg pic.twitter.com/c0XPbhK2dc — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) September 13, 2021 He said restaurants and other establishments were expected to stop serving patrons by 10pm to allow for the safe passage of members of the public and staff to arrive home before the curfew starts at 11pm. In official correspondence to IOL on Monday, JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said all 97 suspects who broke curfew were arrested after midnight on Sunday.

“Compliance is not negotiable,” wrote the official JMPD account on Twitter. Minnaar said the suspects were detained at various police stations across the city of Johannesburg and they could pay an admission of guilt fine of R1 500, or appear before caught the next morning. “The majority of the 97 were arrested after midnight on public roads in terms of Curfew Regulations. The curfew time in terms of amended lockdown 2 is 11pm to 4am .