JMPD police chief issues stern warning to traffic cops against gender-based violence, implores women to report them

Johannesburg - The acting chief of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department has issued a stern warning to traffic officers in the city against gender-based violence, saying the protection of women and children was a “key priority” for the service. South Africa is currently observing the campaign of 16 Days of Activism against the abuse of women and children, a campaign which aims to shed the spotlight against women and children.

This year, the campaign is being observed between November 25 and December 10. JMPD’s acting police chief Angie Mokasi said they wanted to reaffirm their commitment to the cause in a bid to ensure the safety of motorists and residents in the city, particularly women and children. “In a country plagued by the scourge of violence against women and children, the protection of female residents and motorists is among our key priorities” said Mokasi.

She said the JMPD as a service, did not tolerate any misconduct and corruption by its officers, equally so, they would not tolerate the harassment or intimidation of women motorists by male officers while on duty. “No female motorist should ever be subjected to acts of perversion or coerced into any uncomfortable actions by any member of the JMPD. “I encourage the public and female motorists in particular to always report cases of harassment, any form of misconduct or any act of corruption to ensure that an investigation is instituted, and appropriate punitive measures are taken,” she said.

The JMPD has also introduced a WhatsApp line service whereby motorists could report acts of misconduct by JMPD officers. “I have taken an additional step to introduce a WhatsApp line wherein our female motorists may report any inappropriate acts by JMPD officers. Such cases can be reported via WhatsApp to 063 253 1928” said Mokasi.

This is over and above the other established channels, which include the Anti-Fraud and Corruption Hotline and the JMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit. The hotline number is 0800 203 712. The Internal Affairs Unit can be found at Village Main Road and Loveday Street, Wemmer.

The JMPD said complainants should record the names of the officers in question, the time, date, location and the registration number of the vehicle they are travelling in. They said the details would assist the service in identifying the offending officers. “Members of the public are reminded that as a motorist, you are entitled to ask any officer, in uniform or not, for proof of identity or appointment card.