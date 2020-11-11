JMPD shutdown parts of city after protesters stone cars

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department have shut down several streets in the city district as protesters burnt tyres and stoned passing vehicles. According to the JMPD, the affected area was the ‘Mai Mai’ area. In an alert on Twitter, the JMPD said it had elected to close the following roads: Jules and Maritzburg Street, Anderson and Maritzburg Street, Marshall and Berea Street, End and Albert Streets, End and Durban Streets, and finally, the Joe Slovo Drive on ramp leading onto the M2 highway. “Rioters in the Mai Mai area stoning passing vehicles… Motorists are advised to avoid (the area),” the JMPD said on Twitter.

⚠️ALERT

City & Suburban & Wolhuter



Rioters in the Mai Mai area stoning passing vehicles.

Roads Closed:

Jules & Maritzburg Str

Anderson & Maritzburg Str

Marshall & Berea Str

End & Albert Str

End & Durban Str

Joe Slovo Dr on ramp onto M2.

Motorists are advised to avoid. pic.twitter.com/5VekXg2UlR — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) November 11, 2020

JMPD traffic officers remove stones in Joburg where a group of protesters have allegedly stoned cars and burnt tyres on the roads. Picture: Twitter/@JoburgMPD

It is unclear what the source of the protesters frustration is at this point.

On Twitter, an eyewitness published a video and said a group of about 25 men and women were involved with stoning the vehicles.

This area is the ghetto 😭😭😭 there’s a group of people (about 20/25 men and women) standing in the dark throwing rocks at cars for fun and laughing 😳😳😳😳 right outside my window pic.twitter.com/KNMgUG573g — Andile Msomi (@AndileWentPvt) November 11, 2020

A spokesperson for the JMPD was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday night.

This is a developing story which will be updated once formal comment has been sourced from the JMPD.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, JMPD officers were called out to Naledi in Soweto, where residents were expected to take part in the by-elections that are taking place across the country.

Members of the community in Ward 30 in Nalesi had barricaded roads with rocks and burning tyres.

“The community of Ward 130 in Naledi have barricaded roads with rocks and burning tyre due to being without electricity for about nine months. “This has disrupted voting for by-elections in that ward.

“JMPD officers are scene engaging with residents,” the JMPD said on Wednesday.

IOL