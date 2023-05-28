Independent Online
Sunday, May 28, 2023

JMPD to launch investigation after officers asked Audi RS3 motorist to drive recklessly on a public road

Published 1h ago

Pretoria - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) says it will investigate an incident where officers were caught on a video asking a motorists to drive recklessly on a public road.

In a video posted on Twitter and TikTok, two unidentified JMPD officers, who had stopped an Audi RS3 are heard asking the motorist to drive at high speed.

“I love this vehicle,” said one of the officers.

“Thanks, my brother,” replied a man on the passenger’s seat.

One of officers asked the man if the car was on sport.

“Yes, its on sport, don’t worry,” responded the man.

As the driver was preparing to depart, one of the officers got excited and said, “Nazo, nazo, nazo,” which loosely translates as “There it is, there it is.”

The driver then takes off, speeding on the open road.

The video has garnered over 2 200 likes and more than 490 retweets.

Speaking to IOL, JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the department had not been aware of the video until it was brought to their attention by IOL.

“From viewing the video, it is difficult to identify the officers, but the JMPD will investigate the matter,” he said.

Fihla added that the JMPD did not approve of reckless behaviour from motorists and officers.

“Especially from the officers who are expected to know better, they are entrusted to uphold the law and ensure that compliance is adhered to at all times,” Fihla said.

Brenda Masilela
