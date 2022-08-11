Joburg and Pretoria residents brace for 53-hour water outage

Durban – Residents living in Joburg and Pretoria will be without water for more than two days. Rand Water said scheduled maintenance would begin from 5pm on Thursday (today) until 10pm on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Rand Water has scheduled the planned maintenance on its S4 pipeline to tie-in a new portion of the pipeline to the existing S4 pipeline,” Rand Water said. 🚨WATER UPDATE🚨

Rand Water has scheduled the planned maintenance on its #S4Pipeline to tie-in a new portion of the pipeline to the existing #S4Pipeline.



The 53-hour project will commence from 17h00 on the 11th of August until 22h00, on the 13th of August 2022.



#RandWater pic.twitter.com/isPG5c6G5i — Rand Water (@Rand_Water) August 10, 2022 Rand Water has formally notified all the affected municipalities and direct customers, 21 days in advance, of the planned maintenance to allow them to implement their appropriate contingency measures ahead of the planned work.

The affected municipalities will advise consumers on the extent of the impact of water supply shortages in their respective areas. Rand Water would like to urge all consumers to use water sparingly. Affected areas:

Story continues below Advertisement

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality • Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality • Thembisile Hani Local Municipality

Story continues below Advertisement

• Victor Khanye Local Municipality • Govan Mbeki Local Municipality • Lesedi Local Municipality

Story continues below Advertisement

Other customers who will be affected include: • Corobrick Transvaal (Pty) Ltd • RCL Foods Consumer (Pty) Ltd

• Sammy Marks Museum • Spoornet; and the • Savannah Country Estate Home

Source: Rand Water Source: Rand Water