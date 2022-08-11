Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Joburg and Pretoria residents brace for 53-hour water outage

Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Published 57m ago

Durban – Residents living in Joburg and Pretoria will be without water for more than two days.

Rand Water said scheduled maintenance would begin from 5pm on Thursday (today) until 10pm on Saturday.

“Rand Water has scheduled the planned maintenance on its S4 pipeline to tie-in a new portion of the pipeline to the existing S4 pipeline,” Rand Water said.

Rand Water has formally notified all the affected municipalities and direct customers, 21 days in advance, of the planned maintenance to allow them to implement their appropriate contingency measures ahead of the planned work.

The affected municipalities will advise consumers on the extent of the impact of water supply shortages in their respective areas.

Rand Water would like to urge all consumers to use water sparingly.

Affected areas:

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality

• Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality

• Thembisile Hani Local Municipality

• Victor Khanye Local Municipality

• Govan Mbeki Local Municipality

• Lesedi Local Municipality

Other customers who will be affected include:

• Corobrick Transvaal (Pty) Ltd

• RCL Foods Consumer (Pty) Ltd

• Sammy Marks Museum

• Spoornet; and the

• Savannah Country Estate Home

Source: Rand Water

