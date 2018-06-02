The City of Johannesburg has completed the recruitment of 1 500 additional metro police officers, mayor Herman Mashaba said. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/ANA Pictures

Johannesburg - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has agreed to a last minute tariff increase adjustment following the EFF's demands for lower water and electricity tariff hikes for the city's residents.

Mashaba had presented his R59 billion budget for the 2018\19 financial year at council last week, but its tariffs increases were largely rejected by the ANC and EFF.

The budget had proposed a 7.37% increase for electricity tariff and 14.2% for the water tariffs. The meeting ended without the budget being adopted.

At a council meeting on Monday, the EFF proposed its own tariffs. The party proposed an increase in the electricity tariff to be 7.17% and 13.2% for the water tariff.

The DA’s coalition partners have agreed to the deal proposed by the EFF.

Mashaba said the council had now agreed to a special sitting for next Monday where the budget is to be finalised.

The council has to finalise the budget before the end of the financial year, which ends at the end of June.

"These amendments were provided to Council at the last minute and we hope that their acceptance will bring Council closer to finalising the budget and allowing government to focus on bring much needed service delivery to residents," said Mashaba.

“The City has made every effort to minimize tariff increases, reduce pressure on stressed household income while safeguarding the City’s ability to deliver services to our residents, he said.

The ANC is likely to still reject the proposed tariffs as the party argued last week that Joburg residents would not be able to afford further tariff increases.

