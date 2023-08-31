Joburg CBD Fire: Presidency Minister lashes courts for blocking deportation of illegal immigrants

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has lashed out at the South African courts for allowing illegal immigrants into the country. “We are the only country on the continent that can’t deport as and when we want it to be done. Sometimes deported people are brought back into the country through our courts,” she said.

Ntshavheni was addressing the media outside the building that was gutted by fire in the early hours of Thursday in central Johannesburg. She took a swipe at how the law and courts were failing to protect the country’s borders, yet people were entering the country illegally. The death toll stood at 73 on Thursday afternoon, with more than 43 injured and taken to hospital for necessary medical attention.

However, Ntshavheni denied that the fire was because of a housing problem, adding the majority of people who stayed in hijacked buildings were not South African and illegally entered the country. “I am not saying South Africans are not staying in hijacked buildings, they do, but that should stop,” she said. She urged South Africans and other foreign nationals not to fall for hijacked builds, as they pose a threat to their own lives.

She stated that the biggest challenge and problem were the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who litigated government attempts to rid the Joburg city centre of hijacked buildings. She said that the government will continue to provide assistance and support those who are affected as a result of the fire.