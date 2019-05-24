Picture: luctheo / Pixabay

Johannesburg - An operations manager at the Glenanda clinic south of Johannesburg has been arrested for allegedly stealing a desktop computer, mayor Herman Mashaba said on Friday. Mashaba said the city official, arrested on Wednesday, was currently detained at the Mondeor police station and was expected to appear in court on Friday.

"I am disappointed to learn that there are still people in the system who are still involved or engaged in corrupt activities. This is despite the fact that we continuously educate employees about fraud and corruption. We have zero tolerance for corruption," the mayor said.

"Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly, and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks, SAPS and all other institutions within the criminal justice system to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve."

He said the Group Forensic and Investigation Service Department (GFIS) had received a tip-off that a desktop computer belonging to the city had been pawned at a shop in Rosettenville.

The GFIS team together with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) rushed to the shop and identified the stolen computer.

"I would like to thank the Joburg resident for refusing to be part of any corrupt activity and reporting the incident to our team which acted swiftly," said Mashaba.

He encouraged encourage other people to report any fraud and corruption activities through the city's 24-hour tipoff hotline.

African News Agency/ANA