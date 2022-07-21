Joburg City Power blames faulty cables for power outages in Randburg, Bryanston

Johannesburg - Joburg City Power has blamed the constant and persistent power outages in northern Johannesburg on cable faults, burnt switches and stolen ring main units. The power outages have been experienced in parts of Randburg and some surrounding areas.

Joburg City Power has blamed the outages on cable faults, burnt switches and stolen ring main units. Joburg City Power teams have been hard at work trying to resolve the problems and to restore the power in these areas. Various areas in and around Olievenhout were affected such as:

Northwold Northriding Bellairs Drive

Honeydew Boskop Business Park

Zandspruit Sundowner Sonneglans

The power utility says repairs in these areas have been completed on Thursday and power would be restored once the load reduces. Surrounding areas such as Blairgowrie and Bryanston were also impacted due to a burnt switch and stolen ring main unit in the areas. Repairs are still under way. City Power has assured all customers that the teams will work tirelessly to resolve the matters and will communicate any changes.

Are we actually having load shedding Stage 11 and you just didn't want to tell us? — Al (@alroy_crosby) July 21, 2022 Why is the power out in Block 8, Sundowner again???????🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ocX1supI0Q — Itsbilliejean (@itsbillejean) July 21, 2022 Its been 50 hours of no electricity. — Paris (@parisromani) July 21, 2022 Was this not one of the reasons you gave during our hours of blackouts? How are we back to this again? So cables replaced, cables stolen 🤔what the hell? Where was this cables stolen? We want proof that teams are working on this. — Annalize Eastes (@Liesie135) July 21, 2022

Firstly go grab some coffee to wake up. It’s dated 19 July please retract this statement residents are getting livid with your ineptitude — Cllr Emi Koekemoer (@emi_koekemoer) July 21, 2022 @mphophalatse1 why are you so useless? We are constantly suffering unplanned power outages north of Randburg and you have not deemed it even necessary to come and look? Why so heartless? — Sabelo Kotswana (@sabsy) July 21, 2022 So over this circus that is South Africa — Kerrin (@Auntycarebear36) July 21, 2022