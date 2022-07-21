Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Joburg City Power blames faulty cables for power outages in Randburg, Bryanston

City Power employees at work replacing burnt electricity cables. Picture: Cara Viereckl

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - Joburg City Power has blamed the constant and persistent power outages in northern Johannesburg on cable faults, burnt switches and stolen ring main units.

The power outages have been experienced in parts of Randburg and some surrounding areas.

Joburg City Power teams have been hard at work trying to resolve the problems and to restore the power in these areas.

Various areas in and around Olievenhout were affected such as:

Northwold

Northriding

Bellairs Drive

Honeydew

Boskop

Business Park

Zandspruit

Sundowner

Sonneglans

The power utility says repairs in these areas have been completed on Thursday and power would be restored once the load reduces.

Surrounding areas such as Blairgowrie and Bryanston were also impacted due to a burnt switch and stolen ring main unit in the areas. Repairs are still under way.

City Power has assured all customers that the teams will work tirelessly to resolve the matters and will communicate any changes.

But it appeared the outages in the northern regions were persisting.

Joburg City Power has apologised to the fuming affected residents who have been flooding them on social media with complaints.

