Joburg closes in on 300 Covid-19 deaths, with over 24 600 active cases

Johannesburg - There are now over 66 200 people in the province of Gauteng who are currently infected with Covid-19, after 676 more deaths and over 45 700 recoveries.

The Johannesburg region has the highest prevalence of Covid-19 in the province, with over confirmed cases of 50 000. In terms of active cases - those who are currently infected with the virus - there are just under 25 000 cases in the metropolis, with one out of every five active case being from Soweto.

Soweto - with over 5 000 active cases - is the Covid-19 hotspot for the Johannesburg region.

Wednesday saw 21 more deaths for Joburg, taking total deaths in the region to 299.

Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said there were currently over 5 500 people who had been hospitalised across the province.

“Out of a total of 46 436 contacts traced, 29 128 people have completed the 14 days' monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are deisolated,” she said.

In its weekly update, the Gauteng Provincial Command Council said they currently had just over 8 700 beds available in the province for Covid-19 in the public and private sector.

Modelling for the virus in the province shows that Gauteng will require between 7 973 and 10 281 ICU beds during the peak, while over 50 000 beds will be required for non-ICU beds during the peak.

The province predicted over 400 000 active symptomatic cases during the peak, with over 85% of cases being mild.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN



Total Cases Total Deaths Recoveries Active Gauteng 112 714 767 45 743 66204 Johannesburg 50 364 299 25 463 24602 Ekurhuleni 24 948 186 10 652 14110 Tshwane 19 664 127 6117 13420 West Rand 7532 76 2308 5148 Sedibeng 6269 79 1203 4987

Unallocated: 3937

When tracking the Covid-19 by suburb in each district, the following suburbs/sub-regions had the most deaths and active cases.

JOBURG

The Johannesburg region has the highest prevalence of the virus in the province, with over 24 600 people currently infected with the virus.

Statistics also show that one in five people who have Covid-19 in Johannesburg are from Soweto, with over 5 110 active cases.

Region D - Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen - 5110 active cases Region E - Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton - 4710 active cases Region F - Inner City, Johannesburg South - 4235 active cases

Roodepoort and surroundings (or Region C) has about 3 800 active cases, with Region B - which includes Randburg, Rosebank, Melville and Parktown - recording just over 2 600 active cases.

Region A - which includes Diepsloot, Fourways and Midrand - has just over 2650 active cases, while the region with the least active cases in Joburg is Region G - which includes areas such as Lenasia and Orange Farm, with 1 840 active cases.

TSHWANE

Tshwane 3 - Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West - 4060 active cases Tshwane 4 - Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttleton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield - 2 725 active cases Tshwane 1 - Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North - 2 835 active cases Tshwane 6 - Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria - 2 800 active cases, 15 deaths

EKURHULENI