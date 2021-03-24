Joburg considers renaming William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Drive

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg has tabled a motion to source public comment on the proposed renaming of the William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Drive. William Nicol Drive connects Diepsloot with affluent suburbs such as Fourways, Sandton and Hyde Park. In a poster tweeted through the City of Johannesburg’s account, acting city manager Floyd Brink said the proposed renaming was in line with the city’s policy on the naming of streets and other public places. The City is considering re-naming William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Drive.



You're invited to comment on the renaming. Please use contacts on the poster to engage on this process #JoburgUpdates ^NS pic.twitter.com/QockRmaIXS — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) March 24, 2021 “Comments or representations are hereby invited from interested and affected people or parties. Particulars of the proposed renaming will be available for inspection during normal office hours. “Any person who wishes to make any comments may do so by submitting their comment in writing to the Community Development: ACH, within a period of 28 days after publication of this notice. Council will consider all comments before a decision is taken on this matter,” he said.

Last month, the Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa approved and gazetted the renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, along with other town changes in the Eastern Cape.

The other name changes in the Eastern Cape include:

Port Elizabeth Airport/Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport

East London Airport/King Phalo International Airport

Uitenhage/Kariega

Berlin/Ntabozuko

King William’s Town/Qonce

MaClear/Nqanqarhu

Madikizela-Mandela was an activist, freedom fighter and the ex-wife of former president Nelson Mandela. She died in April 2018.

The EFF said it would build a top school for the poor in Alexandra, to be named after Madikizela-Mandela.

In recent years, there have also been calls for the Cape Town International Airport to be named after the Struggle icon.

Meanwhile, a petition titled “No I do not support the renaming of William Nicol Drive” has been launched to oppose the renaming of the road.

“Right now there are more pressing needs in the City of Johannesburg. Fix the roads, fix the electricity, fix the water.

“Not only will the city be spending money to rename the 25k long road but all local residents and local companies will have to spend money to make name changes on websites, letterheads, signage boards and business cards,” the petition read.

As usual, there was a divide on social media on the renaming of the road, with some in support of the Madikizela Mandela proposal, while others bemoaned the change.

William Nicol to be renamed Winnie Madikizela Mandela...I just can’t anymore ... I really just can’t — sharon thompson (@SharonT52) March 23, 2021

I associate William Nicol with traffic jams and traffic reports. Not sure this is actually a nice this to do for Mam Winnie https://t.co/3CbQfUcLSO — David (@zidhiva) March 24, 2021

Changes are everywhere my dear, who was William Nicol? Atleast Winnie Mandela all of us we knw her especially for current generations — Blackjack (@ntakuseniabel) March 24, 2021

How about you complete the mess you made of William Nicol on the side leading to Hartees where you dug up a perfectly good road to renovate it then abandoned it. Now people must drive through a terrible dirt detour everyday. Mind you, the new name will suit this disaster. — politically_incorrect (@zero20lee) March 24, 2021

I’m for the name change and it would be nice if the name change coincide with the completion of William Nicol Drive project. — PeeCee (@peeceepro) March 24, 2021

I have no issue William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela Mande however

It would be great if you fixed the traffic lights first , even Herman Mashaba failed as Mayor to have working traffic lights — [email protected] (@ThamiTh49198060) March 24, 2021

IOL