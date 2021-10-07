Joburg cops arrest 10 suspects for drug dealing and illicit alcohol sales, while JMPD recover hijacked cars

Johannesburg – Ten suspects were arrested on Thursday during a JMPD and SAPS police operation in the Johannesburg Inner City, police said. Police officers were in an operation from 6am in Thursday morning in an attempt to root out crime and “stamp” their authority in the Inner City.

According to Joburg Central police, the operation was conducted at and around the city's taxi tanks of Bree, MTN Taxi rank and the Wanderers Taxi rank. Joburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said police arrested 10 suspects for allegedly dealing in drugs, selling liquor without a license, assault with an intention to cause grievous bodily harm and failing to keep records of second hand goods dealers. He said among the 10 arrested, seven were apprehended for being in the country illegally.

“Seven undocumented persons were apprehended for failing to produce valid papers to be in the country.“ JMPD also issued 12 tickets to the value of R5 500. “Counterfeit goods and illicit cigarettes were also confiscated,” said Mbele. He said the suspects were expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon. Meanwhile, JMPD officers also recovered two hijacked cars in other operations around the city.

JMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said K9 unit officers recovered a hijacked Ford Ranger bakkie. “The bakkie was involved in an accident after the hijacking. Suspects fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle. (The) vehicle was booked in at the SAPS Aeroton pound,” he said. #JMPD K9 officers recovered a hijacked Ford Ranger Bakkie.



