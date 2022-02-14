Joburg cops arrest 140, including for domestic violence and kidnapping, during weekend blitz

Pretoria – At least 140 people were arrested at the weekend by police stations in the Joburg central cluster for various crimes during crime combating operations. Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the anti-crime blitz started on Friday, and was concluded on Sunday.

“Suspects were apprehended around Mondeor, Sophiatown, Brixton, Fairlands, Langlaagte, Booysens, Moffatview and Johannesburg central area,” said Mbele. “Among the suspects who were apprehended during the operations, 13 suspects were arrested for domestic violence, eight for common robbery, two for possession of the stolen motor vehicles, four for possession of suspected stolen property, two for attempted murder, one for house robbery, ten for malicious damage to property and 24 for drunk and driving.” Mbele said the rest of the suspects were apprehended for committing crimes ranging from assault common, assault, theft, kidnapping, dealing in drugs, possession of drugs, shoplifting, possession of counterfeit money, and selling liquor without a license.

Others were nabbed for housebreaking, intimidation, armed robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon and fraud. “Most of the suspects are appearing on the 14th of February 2022 in various Magistrate’s Courts,” said Mbele. Last week, the police in Joburg CBD raised the alarm over the high rate of theft of valuables from motor vehicles in and around the city centre.

At the time, Mbele said the thieves’ modus operandi included lying to drivers that they were driving a car with a flat tyre. “Johannesburg central SAPS would like to sensitise motorists not to become victims of theft out of motor vehicles. We are investigating several cases of theft out of motor vehicles in our policing precinct. “Suspects’ modus operandi (is that) they will tell a driver that he/she has a flat tyre. Once you jump out of your vehicle to inspect, they take your valuables on display inside your car,” said Mbele.