Joburg cops crime blitz nets people disregarding Covid-19 regulations

Pretoria – At least 136 people have appeared in different courts in Gauteng after they were arrested by police in and around Johannesburg during a crime combating blitz which began on Friday. SAPS spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele, said the 136 people were apprehended by Johannesburg central cluster police stations for various offences, including rape and attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of drugs.

“The suspects were apprehended around Mondeor, Sophiatown, Brixton, Fairlands, Langlaagte, Booysens, Moffatview and the Johannesburg central area. Among the suspects who were apprehended during the operations; five suspects were arrested for rape, one for house robbery, two for attempted murder, one for car hijacking, four for armed robbery, six for common robbery, 35 for contravention of the Disaster Management Act, two for dealing in drugs and 13 for possession of drugs. “The rest of the suspects were apprehended for committing crimes ranging from assault common, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, theft, fraud, shoplifting, attempted rape, malicious damage to property, domestic violence, possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of suspected stolen property, drunk driving, drinking in public, selling liquor without a license and perjury,” said Mbele. Last month, a 32-year-old man was arrested by Johannesburg central police for killing a 28-year-old man in an alleged lover’s tiff.