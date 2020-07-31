Joburg cops nab man at golf estate after woman he met on Tinder says he drugged and robbed her

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - A 57-year-old man was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday after a woman said she had been drugged and robbed after meeting a man on a dating app. She said her drink had been spiked and when she came to the next day, she saw she had been robbed. She told police it was her date. Spokesperson for the Johannesburg Central Police Captain Xoli Mbele said the 42-year-old woman met the man on Tinder in January this year. The man had allegedly told the woman he was a divorcee and wanted a serious partner. Mbele said the two met at Wimpy for breakfast on January 18 and went to Alcazaba Hotel in Fordsburg a few hours later.

“The suspect left her and went to buy takeaway food and juices. He was captured by CCTV footage of the hotel pouring something like powder inside one of the juices. He gave her juice and she drank it. She woke up the following day but was dizzy.

“The suspect had taken her cellphone and R1 000 cash.

“An ambulance was called and it took her to hospital. She was discharged on January 23.”

Mbele said investigations led to the arrest of the man at Copperleaf Estate in Centurion on Wednesday and he was charged with common robbery.

Johannesburg Central Station Commander Irvin Perumal commended good working relationship between the community and the police. He urged women not to trust men they just met through online dating.

IOL