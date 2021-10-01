Joburg cops swoop on R24.5m worth of fake branded goods in raid

Johannesburg - Gauteng police have confiscated fake sneaker brands worth R25 million in Johannesburg. No arrests were made during the raid, as officers rounded counterfeit brands including Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Puma and Converse, among many other brands.

The confiscated alleged counterfeit goods appeared to mimic popular designs from the international brands. The operation was led by the police, along with the Johannesburg Metro Police and Sars Customs Officials. The respective brand holders were also present during the raids.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said there were no arrests made. Explaining the operation, he said, “Police executed a search and seizure order from the court after information was received about the buildings that are storing counterfeit goods in Johannesburg. Goods that have been seized consist of local and international brands of sneakers and clothes.” Masondo said the police did not make any arrests, as no one was found in the building during the raids.