File photo: ER24

JOHANNESBURG - A 24-year-old woman and her husband have been shot dead and her 27-year-old sister was seriously wounded in a "suspected" armed robbery at their home in Kibler Park in Johannesburg on Saturday night, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 11.04pm to find "the body of a man, presumed to be around 40 years of age, and the injured sister inside the house", ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said on Sunday.

"The body of the wife was found outside; all had suffered gunshot wounds. The 27-year-old woman was treated on [the] scene and stabilised before being transported to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further care. An advanced life support medic from another private service on [the] scene declared the two others dead on arrival."

Police were also on the scene and were investigating, Campbell said.

African News Agency