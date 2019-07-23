Picture: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court has sentenced Sipho Sibisi, 42, to 25 years behind bars for house robbery. His accomplice Xolane Mlangeni, 30, received a 17-year prison sentence.

In a statement on Tuesday, police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the accused were also declared unfit to possess firearms.

"On the 28th of September 2017 at 12:00, three suspects broke the door to gain entrance into a house at Kibler Park. Inside the house there was a 24-year old female asleep. They put her under the carpet and ransacked the house; took television, cellphone and music system before they fled the scene."

The accused fled the scene in a blue toyota corolla and a vigilant community member managed to note down the registration and hand it over to police.

Mbele said the accused were arrested and a music system was recovered in Soweto in October 2017.

