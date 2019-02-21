Pitch Black Afro, accused of murdering his wife Catherine Modisane, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate court on Thursday. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday postponed the bail application yet again of rapper Pitch Black Afro, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo. This time the matter was postponed because the pathologist failed to show up at court.

Ngcobo was arrested last month and has been charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice for the alleged killing of his wife, Catherine Modisane, on December 30 at a bed and breakfast in Yeoville.

Magistrate Paul du Plessis said: “The pathologist will be subpoenaed if he failed to attend the court, so we will have to postpone the matter for him to be here”.

In all of his appearances, the Matofotofo hitmaker has appeared jubilant, waving to people seated in the public gallery and shouting out his love for his mother. But, on Thursday he was subdued and looked tired.

Du Plessis postponed proceedings to March 14.

Ngcobo will remain in custody until his next appearance.

Before Ngcobo's case started an accused attempted to escape at court but police officers managed to apprehend him.

Earlier this month two prisoners escaped from the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

African News Agency/ANA