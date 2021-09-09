Joburg criminal arrested a day after dramatically evading cops

Pretoria - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in conjunction with Johannesburg Metro Police Department has arrested two more suspects for conspiracy to commit a robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Hillbrow. The duo was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, according to Johannesburg Central SAPS spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele.

"Police followed up leads after one of the suspects ran away in yesterday's foiled robbery. They cornered him in his place of residence where they [also] apprehended his friend after the two were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition," said Mbele. "The firearms will be sent to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes. An investigation is under way and suspects will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court." Picture: SAPS

Johannesburg Central Station Commander Brigadier Ivan Perumal has commended the swift response by the police in the apprehension of the outstanding suspects. On Wednesday, the SAPS in Johannesburg Central shot and killed a suspected criminal and arrested two suspects aged 28 and 34 for conspiracy to commit a robbery, attempted murder, possession of a hijacked motor vehicle, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. "Police in conjunction with the JMPD operationalised information and spotted suspicious grey Honda CRV with four occupants inside driving along Ellof Extension. They tried to stop it and one of the suspects shot at the police; they retaliated and one of them was shot once in the upper body," said Mbele.

Paramedics certified him dead on the scene. The two were apprehended after they jumped out of the car and ran away. The suspect who was arrested on Thursday evaded police on Wednesday. The vehicle was reported hijacked at Yeoville SAPS on Wednesday morning.