Joburg detective hailed after securing conviction of man who raped six-year-old relative

Pretoria – The Booysens regional court has sentenced 35-year-old Sithembile Mthanyana to 22 years imprisonment after convicting him for raping a six-year-old girl who is his relative. Captain Xoli Mbele, spokesperson for the police in Joburg central, said the child was raped repeatedly in July 2019 after she visited Mthanyana’s home.

He said the minor was molested three times during the winter school holidays at City Deep flats along Heidelberg Road. The Booysens regional court has sentenced 35-year-old Sithembile Mthanyana to 22 years imprisonment after convicting him for raping a six-year-old girl who is his relative. “The victim visited her aunt (Mthanyana’s wife) when the accused called her to his bedroom. He requested to see her private parts, but she refused. He grabbed her and raped her three times on different dates,” said Mbele. The case was opened in October 2019, and Mthanyana was apprehended by the Johannesburg central family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit on 23 October 2019. He was taken to Moffat View Police Station in Johannesburg.

“The good conviction is a result of diligent work done by the investigating officer of Johannesburg central FCS Sergeant Qondile Mkhabela. We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from abusing children,” said Mbele. “Mthanyana’s name is included in the National Register of Sexual Offenders in terms of the provisions of Section 50 (1) (a) of Criminal Procedure (Sexual Offences) Amendment Act 32 of 2007. He is also declared unfit to possess a firearm.” Last month, the SAPS in Joburg central arrested a stepfather for allegedly raping a minor who lived with him at a block of flats in the CBD.

“The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit apprehended a 32-year-old stepfather for rape at the corner of Joubert and Kerk Street on Saturday, January 30, 2022, at 11am,” Mbele said at the time. “It is alleged that the suspect raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter before Christmas at a flat on the corner of Delvers and Albert Street. The victim was sleeping with her siblings when he raped her. He threatened to kill her if she screamed.” Mbele said the 11-year-old reported the rape to her mother, and the stepfather had been on the run until his arrest.