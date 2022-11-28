Joburg driver dies after crashing into metro police vehicle at accident scene

Pretoria – Johannesburg metro police officers Simphiwe Msimanga and Neo Motseke were injured when a vehicle hit their service BMW at the scene of another accident. Metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the injured officers were from the municipal police service’s Freeway Patrol Unit.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The officers were attending an accident on the N3 South and London Road in Linbro Park early Sunday morning... when a silver Citroën which was allegedly travelling in the emergency lane crashed into the rear of the white JMPD Freeway Patrol BMW which was stationary,” said Fihla. “The BMW hit a white Kia Rio which was also stationary due to an earlier accident that the officers were attending.” A motorist died after he crashed into a Joburg metro police BMW at an accident scene. Picture: JMPD “They were rushed to Milpark Hospital. The male driver of the Citroën sustained critical injuries. He was taken to Helen Joseph Hospital, and the female passenger from the Citroën sustained serious injuries,” said Fihla. “She was taken to Morningside Hospital.”

There was no one in the Kia at the time of the second accident. Fihla said Msimanga sustained head injuries and was still in hospital, while Motseke had been discharged. The driver of the Citroën was declared dead on the way to the hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement