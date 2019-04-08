Picture: Netcare 911

Johannesburg - A driver died on Sunday after his car crashed along the M1 near Corlett Drive, Netcare 911 paramedics said. Shawn Herbst, the spokesperson for Netcare 911 said at 19h57 paramedics responded to an alert of an incident just before Corlett Drive in Waverley.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the adult male driver of a light motor vehicle lost control resulting in the crash. The patient was assessed by medics and found to have no signs of life and declared deceased on the scene," said Herbst.

The man who was driving a white vehicle has not been identified.

African News Agency/ANA