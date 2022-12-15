Johannesburg - The Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) aquatic team has suspended their search for a 3- month-old baby along the Jukskei river. The search will continue again in about four to five days when the water level in the river has subsided.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xoli Khumalo said: “The four to five day period will also give the team a chance to access the river strainers.” The search has been put on hold again after it resumed on Thursday morning. The team met at the Sandton fire station at 9am before leaving for Kramerville where the search was being conducted.

The infant was among those who were swept away by waters during a baptism in Bramley Park almost two weeks ago. The EMS has been hard at work recovering bodies from the river during the course of last week but there was no sign of the baby. The operations have been disturbed by the heavy rains. This is a developing story

