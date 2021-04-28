Joburg flat manager nabbed for rape

Johannesburg - A 45-year-old Joburg flat manager has been nabbed for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman last week.

The suspect was arrested at the building on Monday at about 7pm after the woman reported a case at the local police station.

According to Joburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, the suspect allegedly raped the woman at the block of flats at about 9pm on Friday last week.

“The victim was residing in the same hostel but moved out. The building manager phoned her to come and see him. When she arrived he forced himself on her and raped her,” Mbele said.

The police said further investigations were still under way and the suspect was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’sCourt on a rape charge.

In an earlier report, the Pretoria News reported that the SAPS was winning the fight against family violence and sexual offences cases. It said family violence and sexual offences perpetrators were being warned that “it is not a question of if you will be caught, but it’s a matter of when you will get caught”.

SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units (FCS) detectives said they had secured 356 life imprisonment sentences for 266 sexual offences perpetrators following successful convictions.

The specialised FCS unit of the SAPS said it was committed to putting perpetrators of crimes against women, children and vulnerable groups behind bars.

Colonel Athlenda Mathe said while the conviction of a total of 1 733 accused would not bring back those who died at the hands of their perpetrators, or erase the memories that still haunt survivors of these crimes, the convictions were a step in the right direction in “arresting such forms of criminality in society”.

“These convictions will ensure that sexual offences perpetrators will no longer roam the streets freely, terrorising people on all levels of society, especially children.”

