Joburg Floods: These are the blocked and damaged roads - JRA

Johannesburg – The heavy rains of Thursday night and Friday morning have led to severe flooding and havoc across parts of Johannesburg, particularly in the West Rand and Joburg South.
Fierce storms gripped parts of the city causing flooding and damage in some areas.
The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has reported severe road infrastructural damage, including damaged roads and bridges.
Several areas have been severely impacted by the extreme weather conditions.
JRA spokesperson, Bertha Peters-Scheepers said: “The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) teams in all areas are securing damaged roads and bridges, including implementing closures where necessary to ensure the safety of the public.”
The JRA has urged residents of the city to avoid various areas until the floodwaters subside.
“Do not attempt to cross over bridges and areas that have been barricaded. Please also don’t remove barriers at bridges and on roads – they are there for your safety,” said Bertha.
Areas to avoid are:
Region C
Kilburn Road and bridge has collapsed (close to the Pick n Pay)
Wilgerood Road – a section has been washed away
Schlapo street, Groblerpark
Albertina Sisula Road (Princess informal)
Robert Broom
Westlake Road at Westlake Dam
Hendrik Potgieter Road
Doornkop and Snake Park, Block 8 bridge
Van der Linde Street
Hercules Close, Helderkruin
Florida Lake/Park flooding
Main Reef Road
Robert Road
Sol Plaatjie Durban Deep road has collapsed
Van der Linde road
Hendrik Potgieter from 14th Ave flooded
Main Reef Road (west-bound) between Helpmekaar and Houtkapper; left lane collapsing
Fever Tree, Fleurhof has collapsed
Grosskopf Street, road washed away
Fearick Street, Davidsonville, Roodepoort flooded with mining silt
Region G
Peacock Street, Lenasia X1
Lehae Library Road
Union Avenue low-lying bridge overtopping
Cavendish Street, Eldorado Park
Balsam Street
Vlakfontein
Nyandeni Street, Orange Farm X2
Stokwell Avenue, Bushkoppies
Abu Baker Asvat Bridge
Primrose Street, Lehae
Link Road, Orange Farm
East Road, Nancefield Industrial
Nirvana Drive at Kingfisher
Cumming & Silver Street, Eldorado Park
Region F
173 Rifle Range Road, Robertsham
Jeppe and Troye Street
Cnr Solomon Street and Smith Street, Braamfontein
Cnr Smith street and Station Street, Braamfontein
Cnr Jeppe Street and Troy Street, inner city
Cnr Biccard and Leyds streets, Braamfontein
Cnr Kliprivier and Turf Club roads, Turffontein
Region D
Low lying bridge/culvert collapse Ndaba and Mantashe streets, Mapetla
Naledi bridge between Tladi and Mphatlalatsane streets
Protea police station flooding towards Protea Gardens
Mmesi Park
Winter and Mooki streets, Orlando East
Klipspruit Valley Road, Orlando
Tsabele Street, Dobsonville
Moroka Road Nancefield, bridge flooding
Mtipa Street, Orlando West, bridge under water
Tsoene Street, Kliptown, bridge flooding
Union Street, Kliptown, road damaged
Region E
Belgrave Road bridge overtopping
Buccleugh bridge overtopping
Bertha said: “JRA is currently working to secure all areas and our depots are inundated with calls. We will update this advisory as more information becomes available.”
Residents have also been urged to make use of the following emergency numbers to report flood-related emergencies during this time:
Region A: Midrand Depot (Midrand, Ivory Park, Diepsloot, Fourways) – 060 960 0764
Region B: Strydom Park/Waterval (Rosebank, Northcliff, Newlands, Melville, Emmarentia) – 082 556 1307
Region C: Florida Depot (Northgate, Roodepoort, Bram Fischerville, Florida) – 082 555 2316
Region D: Dobsonville Depot (Greater Soweto areas) – 060 960 0779
Region E: Zandfontein and Norwood (Sandton, Alexandra, Houghton, Wynberg) – 083 499 7939 \ 060 9600 760
Region F: Benrose Depot (Inner City, Hillbrow, Johannesburg South) – 060 960 0763
Region G: Avalon Depot (Eldorado Park, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Orange Farm) – 060 960 0771
For traffic signals in the city, residents should contact 082 827 8250.
