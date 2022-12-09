Joburg Floods: These are the blocked and damaged roads - JRA

Johannesburg – The heavy rains of Thursday night and Friday morning have led to severe flooding and havoc across parts of Johannesburg, particularly in the West Rand and Joburg South. Fierce storms gripped parts of the city causing flooding and damage in some areas.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has reported severe road infrastructural damage, including damaged roads and bridges. Several areas have been severely impacted by the extreme weather conditions. JRA spokesperson, Bertha Peters-Scheepers said: “The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) teams in all areas are securing damaged roads and bridges, including implementing closures where necessary to ensure the safety of the public.”

The JRA has urged residents of the city to avoid various areas until the floodwaters subside. “Do not attempt to cross over bridges and areas that have been barricaded. Please also don’t remove barriers at bridges and on roads – they are there for your safety,” said Bertha. Areas to avoid are:

Story continues below Advertisement

Region C Kilburn Road and bridge has collapsed (close to the Pick n Pay) Wilgerood Road – a section has been washed away

Story continues below Advertisement

Schlapo street, Groblerpark Albertina Sisula Road (Princess informal) Robert Broom

Westlake Road at Westlake Dam Hendrik Potgieter Road Doornkop and Snake Park, Block 8 bridge

Van der Linde Street Hercules Close, Helderkruin Florida Lake/Park flooding

Main Reef Road Robert Road Sol Plaatjie Durban Deep road has collapsed

Van der Linde road Hendrik Potgieter from 14th Ave flooded Main Reef Road (west-bound) between Helpmekaar and Houtkapper; left lane collapsing

Fever Tree, Fleurhof has collapsed Grosskopf Street, road washed away Fearick Street, Davidsonville, Roodepoort flooded with mining silt

Region G Peacock Street, Lenasia X1 Lehae Library Road

Union Avenue low-lying bridge overtopping Cavendish Street, Eldorado Park Balsam Street

Vlakfontein Nyandeni Street, Orange Farm X2 Stokwell Avenue, Bushkoppies

Abu Baker Asvat Bridge Primrose Street, Lehae Link Road, Orange Farm

East Road, Nancefield Industrial Nirvana Drive at Kingfisher Cumming & Silver Street, Eldorado Park

Region F 173 Rifle Range Road, Robertsham Jeppe and Troye Street

Cnr Solomon Street and Smith Street, Braamfontein Cnr Smith street and Station Street, Braamfontein Cnr Jeppe Street and Troy Street, inner city

Cnr Biccard and Leyds streets, Braamfontein Cnr Kliprivier and Turf Club roads, Turffontein Region D

Low lying bridge/culvert collapse Ndaba and Mantashe streets, Mapetla Naledi bridge between Tladi and Mphatlalatsane streets Protea police station flooding towards Protea Gardens

Mmesi Park Winter and Mooki streets, Orlando East Klipspruit Valley Road, Orlando

Tsabele Street, Dobsonville Moroka Road Nancefield, bridge flooding Mtipa Street, Orlando West, bridge under water

Tsoene Street, Kliptown, bridge flooding Union Street, Kliptown, road damaged Region E

Belgrave Road bridge overtopping Buccleugh bridge overtopping Bertha said: “JRA is currently working to secure all areas and our depots are inundated with calls. We will update this advisory as more information becomes available.”

Residents have also been urged to make use of the following emergency numbers to report flood-related emergencies during this time: Region A: Midrand Depot (Midrand, Ivory Park, Diepsloot, Fourways) – 060 960 0764 Region B: Strydom Park/Waterval (Rosebank, Northcliff, Newlands, Melville, Emmarentia) – 082 556 1307

Region C: Florida Depot (Northgate, Roodepoort, Bram Fischerville, Florida) – 082 555 2316 Region D: Dobsonville Depot (Greater Soweto areas) – 060 960 0779 Region E: Zandfontein and Norwood (Sandton, Alexandra, Houghton, Wynberg) – 083 499 7939 \ 060 9600 760

Region F: Benrose Depot (Inner City, Hillbrow, Johannesburg South) – 060 960 0763 Region G: Avalon Depot (Eldorado Park, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Orange Farm) – 060 960 0771 For traffic signals in the city, residents should contact 082 827 8250.