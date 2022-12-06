Joburg hail storm caused over 2 000 outages, road floods and uprooted trees

Joburg – Joburg City Power says they received over 2 000 complaints of power outages due to the fierce hail storm on Monday afternoon. The weatherman is also warning of continued rainfall in Gauteng this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hail and thunderstorm caused roads in Alexandra, Randburg, Florida and Sandton to be flooded, with trees uprooted in some areas. Robert Mulaudzi, the spokesperson for the Joburg Emergency Medical Services said officials were still busy, particularly in Alexandra, which appeared to be the most storm affected area. “We are still encouraging residents to report incidents to the call centre for assistance,” Mulaudzi told Talk Radio 702 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Isaac Mangena, the spokesperson for Joburg City Power, said they had received over 2000 outage complaints from residents. “We are still dealing with the backlogs that were caused by thunderstorms last night. “We have been trying to bring in more teams to deal with outages.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This morning we were sitting with over 2000 calls which were increasing,” he said. He said they were calling on City Parks to assist with clearing roads which were blocked by fallen trees as City Power officials were hindered from reaching some areas. Some of the damage that was caused by Monday's hail storm in Joburg. Picture: Twitter He also said they were appealing for patience from residents in restoring power to areas affected by the outages, due to thunderstorms.

Story continues below Advertisement