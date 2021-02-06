Joburg loadshedding will now last for two hours

Johannesburg - Johannesburg’s City Power has announced that loadshedding will now be implemented in two hour intervals, and no longer in the four hour blackouts at a time. City Power made the announcement on Friday, implementing the new two hour schedule with immediate effect. This came as Eskom announced Stage 2 load shedding between Friday and Sunday. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena apologised to residents as the new schedule had never been communicated. “We are aware that the implementation of this schedule at such short notice does not allow our customers to plan their lives and the lives of their businesses, and for that we apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“It is however at this stage important to note that load shedding is as a result of network constraints on the Eskom network.

“While City Power does not want to load shed its customers, we are often forced to implement load shedding as and when Eskom experiences network challenges on their side, as they have encountered coal supply challenges today,” said Mangena.

He said officials at City Power and Eskom had been in discussions in recent work to thrash out a new load shedding schedule, developing the new two hour schedule, which was yet to be discussed with the public.

“The talks with Eskom and the plan towards aligning our load shedding schedules and to communicate the new schedule with you before its implementation, have been overtaken by power generation and supply challenges on the Eskom side which have now compelled us to implement a two-hour load shedding schedule before embarking on a proper engagement and communications with you as the customer.

“We now have to communicate the two-hour loadshsedding schedule as we implement it and we understand the inconvenience and shock it causes to you and your business and for that we apologise,” he said.

IOL