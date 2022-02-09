Joburg man allegedly kills young brother by stabbing him with screwdriver

Pretoria - A 34-year-old man has been arrested in Lenasia South, Johannesburg, for allegedly killing his 30-year-old brother by stabbing him repeatedly with a screwdriver at their home. On arrival at the house on Tuesday morning, police were told by the two men’s mother that the siblings were still locked in a room, where the body of the slain 30-year-old was found in a pool of blood.

“The Lenasia South police responded to a complaint of domestic violence at a certain house in Ababis street, Lenasia South extension 4. Upon the arrival of the police, the mother of the siblings alleged to the police that her 30-year-old son had been stabbed by his 34-year-old brother,” said Sergeant Khalipha Mvula. The mother told police that the siblings were still locked inside the room on the premises. “The door of the outbuilding was forced open and the 34-year-old was found with his clothing smeared with fresh blood stains. Upon searching the room the lifeless body of the 30-year-old sibling was found lying in a pool of blood behind the couch.

“The deceased had sustained multiple stab wounds on his upper body and was declared as deceased on the scene by paramedics who were summoned to assist at the crime scene,” he said. Mvula said the motive behind the fatal stabbing has not been ascertained yet. “A screwdriver suspected to have been utilised during the attack has been confiscated by police for safekeeping. The suspect is expected to appear in court as soon as he's formally charged,” Mvula said.