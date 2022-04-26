Joburg man allegedly stabs mother of his child and rapes her after she turned down his sexual advances

Pretoria – Police in Joburg central have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly raping the 19-year-old mother of his child after stabbing her. Joburg central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the incident happened at Fordsburg on Saturday morning.

“It is alleged that the suspect raped the 19-year-old mother of his child along Langerman Street in Fordsburg on the 23rd of April 2022 at 8am. He came to her room without invitation and took the child outside,” said Mbele. “He came back and wanted to sleep with the victim but she refused. He stabbed her with a knife in the upper body and raped her.” Mbele said further investigations were under way and the suspect was on Tuesday appearing before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Earlier this year, the Booysens Regional Court sentenced a 35-year-old man to 22 years’ imprisonment after convicting him of raping a 6-year-old girl who is his relative. At the time, Mbele said the child was raped repeatedly in July 2019 after she visited the man’s home. He said the minor was molested three times during the winter school holidays at City Deep flats along Heidelberg Road.

“The victim visited her aunt when the accused called her to his bedroom. He requested to see her private parts, but she refused. He grabbed her and raped her three times on different dates,” said Mbele. The case was opened in October 2019 and the man was apprehended by the Johannesburg central Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit on October 23, 2019. He was taken to Moffat View police station in Johannesburg. “The good conviction is a result of diligent work done by the investigating officer of Johannesburg central FCS Sergeant Qondile Mkhabela. We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from abusing children,” said Mbele.

