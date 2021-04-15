Joburg man arrested for raping Grade 10 pupil in her sleep

A TWENTY-eight-year-old Johannesburg man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Grade 10 pupil. According to the police, the incident took place at Fine Art House in the Johannesburg CBD in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Captain Xoli Mbele, a spokesperson for the Johannesburg Central police, said the victim was asleep in her bedroom when she was allegedly raped by her neighbour who had crawled into her bed. “It is alleged that the suspect raped a 15-year-old girl who was sleeping in her room on April 14 at 3.30am. “Initially, the victim thought that she was dreaming. When she opened her eyes, the neighbour was on top of her, raping her.

“She pushed him and realised that he was someone she knew.

“He ran away and she alerted her mother,” said Mbele.

The family immediately alerted the police, who duly arrested the suspect.

Mbele said further investigations were under way and the suspect was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Mbele said that the Johannesburg Central Station commander, Brigadier Ivan Perumal, commended the swift response by the police that led to the suspect’s arrest.

Perumal has called on men to protect women and children, not rape them. | IOL