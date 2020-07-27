Joburg man in bloody clothes arrested after wife found stabbed to death

Johannesburg - A couple’s night of drinking at Heritage Flats in Newtown turned deadly when the husband allegedly stabbed his wife several times then locked the body inside the house. The blood-soaked man, 32, was allegedly about to flee when a friend got suspicious and alerted the security guards who then apprehended him. The body of his wife, 42, was found in their bedroom with several stab wounds. It is understood the couple, married for four years, had been drinking with a friend. Captain Xoli Mbele of the Johannesburg Central Police said the neighbour left the couple and went to sleep, leaving them still drinking.

In the morning, Mbele said, the friend saw the husband on the stairs leaving his flat and with blood over his clothes.

“He called the security guards and told them to go and check on the wife as he saw the husband with blood on his clothes.

“The security guards called the police and did not let the man leave the complex.

“Police later arrived and together with the security guards went to the man’s flat.

“He unlocked the door and they got inside where they saw the body of his wife in the bedroom. She had been stabbed several times,” Mbele said.

“Paramedics certified her dead on the scene and the motive for the murder is not yet known. The knife used in the commission of a crime was recovered.”

Mbele said the man was arrested and investigations were under way. The man was to appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on a murder charge.

Johannesburg Central Station Commander Brigadier Irvin Perumal condemned such a “heinous crime” against women.

Perumal urged women not to keep quiet when they are being abused by the partners.

He also urged men to stop treating women as their property and seek counselling if they cannot solve their problems amicably.

IOL