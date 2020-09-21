Joburg man jailed for claiming cops hijacked him after investigations show his mom sold the car

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - A 31-year-old man was arrested in Johannesburg after he opened a false case of car hijacking, Johannesburg Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said on Monday. “Detectives arrested a 31-year-old male for perjury at Meadowlands on September 18. It is alleged that the suspect opened a false car hijacking (case) at Johannesburg Central police station on June 15 ,” said Mbele. He said the Johannesburg man claimed that he was stopped by police officers driving a white Volkswagen Golf 7 with blue lights on, while he was driving his green Volkswagen Jetta at the corner of Main Reef Road and Marshall Street. “He also elaborated further that the police were joined by another police (officer) driving a white Quantum. “They told him that his car registration does not correspond with a colour of (the) car. They handcuffed and put him inside the Quantum. They drove off with him and he was dropped off at Bram Fischer (Drive). He fabricated his whole story,” said Mbele.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was sold by his mother to bail him out on May 4.

“His mother sold the car for R24 000 to a 32-year-old male residing in Mofolo.”

Mbele said investigation was under way and that the suspect was expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In February, a plan to get rid of his car backfired on a Durban businessman who apparently colluded with a police officer and his friend to stage a “hijacking” so he could claim from his insurance company.

The Tribune reported that the 47-year-old from Glenwood no longer wanted the Ford Mustang GT but feared he would make a loss if he sold it. He then conspired with his mechanic friend and an officer from Newlands East Police Station to stage a hijacking, crash and fire shots at the R1-million car.

The Mustang was a write-off, the air bags exploded and it was riddled with bullet holes after the “hijacking”, which took place on December 19, in Newlands East. But the insurance company became suspicious when the owner filed the claim.

Amid investigation by the Hawks, the owner made a new statement to the police, in which he admitted the hijacking had been planned.

IOL