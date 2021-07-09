Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo loses battle with Covid-19

On June 20, Makhubo’s offices reported that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and has gone into self-quarantine as part of the recovery process.

“Gauteng and, indeed, Johannesburg are officially in a third wave and residents are urged to take the necessary non-medical precautions seriously, and to ensure they wear masks, maintain social distance and limit movement, in compliance with the level 3 regulations currently in place,” his office said at the time.

Last week his office announced that he had been admitted to hospital as he continued his battle against Covid-19.