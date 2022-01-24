Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse joins cops in hunt for hundreds of criminals for violent crimes

Pretoria – Gauteng provincial commissioner of police Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela was joined by City of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse as he led another Operation O Kae Molao blitz in Joburg leading to the arrest of hundreds of suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the weekend operations started with the tracing of wanted suspects on Friday evening, where the detectives arrested 578 suspects who have been wanted for violent crimes including murder, rape, armed robbery, sexual assault and car hijacking.

“In the second phase of Operation O Kae Molao, police conducted roadblocks to ensure that there were no illegal goods and substances transported by the road users and to search for stolen/hijacked vehicles. During this roadblock, police recovered drugs, a suspected stolen vehicle and arrested more than 50 people for driving while under the influence of alcohol,” said Masondo. “Furthermore, police raided liquor outlets that are operating illegally and houses that are hijacked and suspected to be harbouring criminals in Orange Groove and Norwood, Johannesburg.” Two popular liquor outlets in Norwood were closed down and the owners were arrested after it was discovered that they did not have proper documentation allowing them to operate such businesses.

Similar operations were conducted simultaneously in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, West Rand and Sedibeng districts where more than 1 900 suspects were arrested after committing various crimes. Gauteng provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela was joined by City of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse on another anti-crime blitz which led to the arrest of wanted criminals over the weekend. Photo: SAPS Meanwhile, Mawela has expressed happiness with the collaboration of law enforcement agencies and other government departments that joining Operation O Kae Molao on a weekly basis, to ensure that “people in Gauteng are and feel safe”. "I would like to thank the mayor of Johannesburg (Phalatse), senior officers from different government departments, private security companies, members of the media and volunteers from the community for sacrificing their night to be with us as we stamp the authority of the state in Norwood,” said Mawela.