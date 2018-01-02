Johannesburg - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Wednesday announced the appointment of David Tembe as the new chief of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), having commenced his duties on Tuesday, January 2 2017.

The recommendation that Tembe be appointed chief of the JMPD was approved last month during the the City of Joburg's last council meeting for the year in which the opposition tabled a motion of no confidence against Mashaba and speaker Vasco da Gama.

The process that was followed before Tembe's name was approved by council angered the opposition African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg since it preferred another candidate, General Eric Gela.

Tembe's public safety career began in 1981 as a paramedic with the Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS). He became a superintended in 1989, and in 1999 was appointed acting director in charge of the EMS Academy.

In 2001, Tembe was appointed director of operations where he was responsible of leading the 26 city fire stations.

In the following year, Tembe was appointed acting chief of the EMS, where under his stewardship, the URBAN Search and Rescue was established and represented South Africa during disasters in Algeria and Iran.

This would be the second bite at the cherry for Tembe as the City's police boss as he was appointed director of operations for the JMPD in 2003 after serving for close to 20 years with the EMS.

During his time with JMPD, he was awarded and commended by the National Department of Transport for innovation and excellence in Traffic Law Enforcement.

But in 2011, Tembe resigned from the force seemingly due to the difficult relationship with the then chief Chris Ngcobo, as Tembe had taken over as metro police boss while Ngcobo was being investigated for maladministration.

After his resignation from the JMPD, Tembe was appointed National Chief of Traffic (RTMC) until he resigned to pursue a career as a consultant in Law Enforcement in 2013.

Tembe holds a National Diploma in Personnel Management, Metro policing, FBI Law Enforcement Executive Leadership (Virginia, USA). He has also attended seminars on Law Enforcement Leadership in the USA since 2009.

Mashaba expressed appreciation to JMPD's leadership team for providing the necessary support during the recent transition period.

"I have every confidence in Mr Tembe's abilities and look forward to working with him as we run a corruption-free City that respects the rule of law and stimulates economic growth for our people," Mashaba said.

