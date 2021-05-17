Joburg MMC accused of using food parcels bought with state funds to buy votes for ANC

Johannesburg - City of Joburg’s MMC for Health and Social Development Eunice Mgcina has been accused of using food parcels bought with government money to buy votes for the ANC.

This comes after Mgcina and other people clad in ANC colours were seen at council flats in Eldorado Park Extension 4 distributing the food parcels to residents.

Leah Knott, Caucus Leader for the DA in the City of Joburg said Mgcina claimed that this was part of a "food resilience" initiative.

“But doing this so close to a by-election alongside the ANC candidate, Finlay Watson, and using ANC officials to distribute the food parcels is fooling no-one,” Knott said.

However, Mgcina rubbished the DA’s claims saying Knott’s “groundless assertions” were an attempt at cheap political point scoring and to pour cold water over the City’s efforts to respond to the needs of indigent residents.

Mgcina said the City distributes between 6 000 to 9 000 vegetable packs on a weekly basis and that the distribution was planned in advance with all the recipients are identified in line with the City’s indigent policy.

On that particular day, she said, she had gone to Eldorado Park around midday where the community had gathered while Social Development officials were giving them vegetable packs.

“These are veggie packs that the City gives to indigent and needy families on an on-going basis and there was nothing sinister about our presence there.

City of Joburg’s MMC for Health and Social Development Eunice Mgcina hands out food parcels to poor people living in Eldorado Park.

“We will not abandon the poorest of the poor nor stop to address the challenges of food insecurity that is further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic because of cheap politicking by the DA.

“We will not entertain any attempt to discredit this noble effort by the City to respond to the needs of marginalised and needy communities and we will continue to have our fingers on the pulse of the poor, and assist the deserving irrespective of political affiliation, colour or creed,” Mgcina said.

However, Knott said they as the DA would be filing an official complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission “over this illegal attempt by the ANC and its candidate to influence the outcome of the by-election.

“We will also report MMC Mgcina to the City's Integrity Commissioner for abusing both her position and City funds. We will further be requesting an official forensic investigation from the City into potential fraud and corruption for this illegal use of City funds.

“Johannesburg residents deserve honest politicians who are committed to serving all residents equally, and sadly they are not getting this from the current ANC coalition,” she said.

However, an unfazed Mgcina said she welcomes and encourages the DA to approach the IEC “with whatever they wish to raise with the electoral commission” as it was their democratic right to do so.

