Joburg pensioner claims R135m Powerball jackpot win, plans to buy a new house

Durban - A pensioner from Rossetenville in Johannesburg is R135 million richer after he successfully claimed his winning Powerball jackpot ticket from the November 25 draw. According to national lottery operator Ithuba, the pensioner was the second-highest Powerball jackpot winner for 2022.

The player said: “I was so excited when I found that I won, I kept on screaming, ‘I got it! I got it!’” In a voice clip, the winner said he was excited to win and described his win as a dream come true. “My life and my family’s life is going to change forever. I am so thankful to Ithuba for this amazing jackpot.”

He told Ithuba that he planned to buy a new house. The pensioner worked in the construction industry for 40 years and attributes his winnings to his strong faith in God.

“I would really encourage people to keep on playing and not to lose their faith.” Meanwhile, the person who won R74m in the November 23 draw via the FNB banking app is yet to claim their prize.

“As the winner played on the FNB app, he or she will be notified via SMS and then will be contacted directly by FNB. “The winner will then need to come through to the Ithuba offices to claim their winnings. “The winner will receive their winnings tax-free between 48 to 72 hours from the time of claiming.”