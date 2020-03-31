Joburg pet shop closed after customer claims to have visited store after testing positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg - A Randburg pet store has closed its door after receiving an email from a customer who claims to have knowingly visited the store and who came into contact with customers after testing positive for Covid-19. The Cat Box Pet Hyper said it was closing it's doors at the Randburg and Linden branches as a precaution. The store received an email from a woman who claimed she had tested positive but still went to the store to buy pet food for her cats because she feared they would starve. “I had no other option but to risk and get my babies food before I get into self isolation,” the woman said in an email. “I urge your team to do yourselves a favour and get tested. My sincere apologies,” the email read.

In response, the management of the pet store said they had elected to close shop at the Linden and Randburg branches as a precaution.

They said the matter had been reported to the police.

“Management would like to inform you that the Randburg store received an email from someone that states they tested positive for Covid-19 and that they knowingly came into contact with one of our staff members at the Randburg store on the 26th of March.

“This is a serious offence and we are busy taking steps to track down the person who sent the email, we have also reported this to the South African Police Services,” the store saidon Facebook.

“As a precautionary measure both Randburg and Linden staff members are in self quarantine as a staff member from Linden might have come in contact with the staff members at Randburg.

“Our Randburg and Linden store will be closed until further notice to take necessary steps, caution and measures as per government instructions where will also be sanitizing the store as per official regulation,” they said.

Management said other branches would continue to operate.

This comes as Gauteng on Tuesday recorded it's first Covid-19 death when a 79-year-old man died on Monday after being admitted to hospital at the weekend.

The Mogale City man had checked into a West Rand private hospital.

Gauteng has 633 confirmed cases, while the country's tally sits at 1353 - with a total of 5 deaths around the country.



