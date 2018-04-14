JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Central police have arrested two Tanzanian nationals, aged 24 and 25, for robbery at the corner of Goud and Jeppe streets, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that six men robbed a 27-year-old man at the corner of Claim and Plein streets on Friday afternoon, Captain Xoli Mbele said.

"[The] victim was walking when one of the suspects choked him while his accomplices took his handbag; inside was his cellphone, money, and Telkom modem.

"He screamed for help and the community came to his rescue; police who were patrolling apprehended two suspects. [The] handbag of the victim was recovered and only [the] Telkom modern was not inside."

The four other suspects were still at large. An investigation was under way and the arrested men would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, Mbele said.

African News Agency/ANA